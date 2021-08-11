Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.12. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

