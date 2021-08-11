Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.580-$6.880 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $166.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,690. Eaton has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.61. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

