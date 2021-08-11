Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Argus

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Argus from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.82.

ETN stock opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $167.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

