Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.31

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $29.00. Ebix shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,004 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 72,800.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 38.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

