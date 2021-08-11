Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Gap Down to $30.31

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $29.00. Ebix shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 2,004 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 72,800.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 38.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
