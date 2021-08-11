eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $223.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.35 or 0.00369066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

