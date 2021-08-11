eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0001

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $991.13 million and $19.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00157321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,160.43 or 0.99672866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.28 or 0.00862149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,808,373,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.