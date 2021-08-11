ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.