ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 29,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.