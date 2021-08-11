ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.97.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.51. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$10.78.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

