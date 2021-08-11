ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.97.
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.51. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$10.78.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.