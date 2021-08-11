Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.73. Ecovyst shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 2,643 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

