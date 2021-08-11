Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $61.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

