Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,575,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTMN. TheStreet cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

