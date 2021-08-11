Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
ESALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
