Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

ESALY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. Research analysts expect that Eisai will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

