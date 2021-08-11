EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. EJF Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EJFAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. 922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.