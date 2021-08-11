Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. 9,672,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,793. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

