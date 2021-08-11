Elanco Animal Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,732 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,311% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 120.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,397,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after buying an additional 763,620 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 428.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 386,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

