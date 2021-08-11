Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELMS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

