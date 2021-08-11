Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $15.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELMS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

