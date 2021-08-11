Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electricité de France has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

ECIFY opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

