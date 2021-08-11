Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $2.75

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 88.37% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.
ESI stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.