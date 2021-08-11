Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $2.75

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 88.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

ESI stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

