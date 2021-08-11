Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $273.04. The company has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.