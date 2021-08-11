Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $300.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $271.60 and last traded at $271.60, with a volume of 46450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.44.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

