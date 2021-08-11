Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.10. The company has a market cap of $843.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

