Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after purchasing an additional 554,423 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $104.28. 2,147,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,486. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.