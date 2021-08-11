Enable Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,013 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,769% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of ENBL opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

