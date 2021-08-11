Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,274. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $805.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

