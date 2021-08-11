ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 2,455.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

