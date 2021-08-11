Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Enerplus stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

