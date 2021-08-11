Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. provides gaming media platform principally in North America. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGLX. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $370.82 million and a PE ratio of -18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $959,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

