Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Reaches $40.29 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

