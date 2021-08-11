Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $15.55

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $14.60. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 6,917 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $780.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $41,466,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $13,651,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $6,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

