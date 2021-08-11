Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 5301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Epizyme alerts:

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Epizyme by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Epizyme by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $560.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.