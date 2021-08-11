Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 5301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
The firm has a market cap of $560.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35.
About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)
Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.
Further Reading: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.