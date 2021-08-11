EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.43. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

