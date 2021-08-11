Equinor ASA Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.39, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

