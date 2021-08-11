Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $53.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 184.93 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $1,125,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

