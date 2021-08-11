Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DermTech, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DermTech in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will earn ($2.36) per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

DermTech stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,882,298.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,590,210 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

