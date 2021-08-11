Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $54,854,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $40,289,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 154.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 492,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 268.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

