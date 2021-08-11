Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

