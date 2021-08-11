Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.84.

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. 10,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,206. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

