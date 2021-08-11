Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.