Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 4.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total value of $1,737,473.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.