Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Everbridge to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

