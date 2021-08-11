EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
EVCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.54.
NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.89 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
