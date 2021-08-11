EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.54.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.89 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 16.01 and a 12 month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.