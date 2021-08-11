EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.04

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 5209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,258 in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EverQuote by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

