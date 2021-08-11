EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVOP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,324.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,721 shares of company stock worth $909,828. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

