Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.73 ($37.33).

FRA:EVK opened at €29.21 ($34.36) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

