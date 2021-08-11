Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

