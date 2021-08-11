EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

