Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. 257,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,285,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

