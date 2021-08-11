Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

