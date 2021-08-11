Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FURCF traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

